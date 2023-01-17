Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note for wifey Twinkle on 22nd wedding anniversary

Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note for wifey Twinkle on 22th wedding anniversary

Bollywood power couple, Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna are celebrating 22nd happy years of their married life today, January 17, 2023.

To mark the special occasion, the Sooryavanshi actor turned to Instagram, wrote a heartfelt anniversary message for loving wife Tina.

Along with the note, Akshay, 55, also posted the loved-up photo.

In the caption, the Ram Setu actor wrote, "Two imperfect people who have perfectly been stuck together since twenty-two years! Happy anniversary Tina."

Twinkle also penned down a note of appreciation for husband Akshay Kumar on their 22nd wedding anniversary.

In the caption, Tina begin with, "Only he could have got me this card!"

"22 years and it feels like our 2nd anniversary. It's been over two decades and we have built a life that encompasses two children, our extended families, work, friends, dogs, a few goldfish, independence and stability"

"I suppose you don't have to be alike to make it work. You just have to like each other enough. "she concluded.



