 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note for wifey Twinkle on 22nd wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note for wifey Twinkle on 22th wedding anniversary
Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note for wifey Twinkle on 22th wedding anniversary

Bollywood power couple, Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna are celebrating 22nd happy years of their married life today, January 17, 2023.

To mark the special occasion, the Sooryavanshi actor turned to Instagram, wrote a heartfelt anniversary message for loving wife Tina.

Along with the note, Akshay, 55, also posted the loved-up photo.

In the caption, the Ram Setu actor wrote, "Two imperfect people who have perfectly been stuck together since twenty-two years! Happy anniversary Tina."

Twinkle also penned down a note of appreciation for husband Akshay Kumar on their 22nd wedding anniversary.

In the caption, Tina begin with, "Only he could have got me this card!"

"22 years and it feels like our 2nd anniversary. It's been over two decades and we have built a life that encompasses two children, our extended families, work, friends, dogs, a few goldfish, independence and stability"

"I suppose you don't have to be alike to make it work. You just have to like each other enough. "she concluded.


More From Showbiz:

Janhvi Kapoor slays in lehenga at Pongal festival: See

Janhvi Kapoor slays in lehenga at Pongal festival: See
Faisal Qureshi reveals 'the kind of dramas the audience wants to watch'

Faisal Qureshi reveals 'the kind of dramas the audience wants to watch'
Ananya Panday celebrates her parents 25th anniversary, shares special post

Ananya Panday celebrates her parents 25th anniversary, shares special post
'RRR' filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli: 'I'm open to experimentation'

'RRR' filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli: 'I'm open to experimentation'

Faris Shafi drops new single 'With Love' produced by Abdullah Siddiqui

Faris Shafi drops new single 'With Love' produced by Abdullah Siddiqui

Goher Mumtaz, Farhan Saeed pose together for selfie, fans speculate collab

Goher Mumtaz, Farhan Saeed pose together for selfie, fans speculate collab
Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, Suhana spotted at private screening of 'Pathaan' at YRF

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, Suhana spotted at private screening of 'Pathaan' at YRF
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' trailer to release on THIS date

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' trailer to release on THIS date
SS Rajamouli refuses to give Hindi rights to 'RRR' to Karan Johar: Here's why?

SS Rajamouli refuses to give Hindi rights to 'RRR' to Karan Johar: Here's why?
Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol to become 'co authors' as they announce their first book

Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol to become 'co authors' as they announce their first book
Sarwat Gillani met Indian poet Javed Akhtar: SEE PICS

Sarwat Gillani met Indian poet Javed Akhtar: SEE PICS

Kuttey's box office collection: Film fails to impress audiences on third day of release

Kuttey's box office collection: Film fails to impress audiences on third day of release