 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski reveals Glen Powell got hurt during filming

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski reveals Glen Powell got hurt during filming
Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski reveals Glen Powell got hurt during filming

Joseph Kosinski, director of the hit film Top Gun: Maverick, revealed at the Critics Choice Awards that the actor Glen Powell got injured due to going '110%' while they were filming the popular beach football scene, as reported by Fox News.

Joseph said, "One that I get asked about a lot and a very memorable day, was when we shot the beach football scene. The actors were in a very kind of stressed out state, they’d all been working so hard to get ready for that scene."

He further added, "They were under the pressure, the weight of the original scene being so iconic. I remember Glen went out 110 percent on the first play and hurt himself, but luckily recovered quickly and we were able to get a great version of it."

Top Gun: Maverick starred Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, and Jennifer Connelly alongside Glen Powell in the lead roles.

More From Entertainment:

Former model shares details of party with Prince Harry

Former model shares details of party with Prince Harry

Henry Winkler says hugging Patrick Mahomes is like hugging an 'armadillo'

Henry Winkler says hugging Patrick Mahomes is like hugging an 'armadillo'
Henry Winkler addresses the possibility of a Happy Days reboot

Henry Winkler addresses the possibility of a Happy Days reboot
Amanda Seyfried clarifies her absence from Golden Globe: ‘not Mamma Mia 3’

Amanda Seyfried clarifies her absence from Golden Globe: ‘not Mamma Mia 3’
Russell Crowe hasn’t returned to US in four years: Here’s why

Russell Crowe hasn’t returned to US in four years: Here’s why
Prince Harry's claim triggers outrage amid row over British-Iranian's execution

Prince Harry's claim triggers outrage amid row over British-Iranian's execution
Steven Spielberg says Covid pandemic pushed him to make The Fabelmans movie

Steven Spielberg says Covid pandemic pushed him to make The Fabelmans movie
Kelsea Ballerini responds to the Chase Stokes dating speculations: ‘stop reading’

Kelsea Ballerini responds to the Chase Stokes dating speculations: ‘stop reading’
Prince William destroys Harry's Spare's bombs in kitchen with kids

Prince William destroys Harry's Spare's bombs in kitchen with kids
John Larroquette reveals he was paid in marijuana to narrate Texas Chainsaw Massacre

John Larroquette reveals he was paid in marijuana to narrate Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Prince William, Harry's tense interview resurfaces amid brothers' ongoing feud

Prince William, Harry's tense interview resurfaces amid brothers' ongoing feud
Prince Harry becomes butt of the joke for Jimmy Kimmel's show

Prince Harry becomes butt of the joke for Jimmy Kimmel's show