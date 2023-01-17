Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski reveals Glen Powell got hurt during filming

Joseph Kosinski, director of the hit film Top Gun: Maverick, revealed at the Critics Choice Awards that the actor Glen Powell got injured due to going '110%' while they were filming the popular beach football scene, as reported by Fox News.

Joseph said, "One that I get asked about a lot and a very memorable day, was when we shot the beach football scene. The actors were in a very kind of stressed out state, they’d all been working so hard to get ready for that scene."

He further added, "They were under the pressure, the weight of the original scene being so iconic. I remember Glen went out 110 percent on the first play and hurt himself, but luckily recovered quickly and we were able to get a great version of it."

Top Gun: Maverick starred Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, and Jennifer Connelly alongside Glen Powell in the lead roles.