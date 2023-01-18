 
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' receives UA certificate from CBFC

'Pathaan's' runtime is over two hours

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which landed into controversy soon after the release of its first song Besharam Rang, has officially received the UA certificate from the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification).

The pleasant news was announced by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also revealed the runtime of the film.

He tweeted: “Pathaan run time… #Pathaan certified by #CBFC on 2 Jan 2023. Durations: 146. 16 min: sec (2 hours 26 min 16 sec). Theatrical release date: Wednesday 25 Jan 2023.”

Previously, CBFC ordered to make certain changes in the film before its release. According to the reports, three changes have been made in song Besharam Rang. The changes have been replaced with suitable shots in the movie.

Furthermore, some dialogues have also been revised in the film for instance; Langda Lulle changed to Toote Phoote, ex-KGB to ex-SBU, Mrs Bharatmata to Hamari Bharatmata and Ashok Chakta to Veer Puraskar. Meanwhile, no changes have been made in the outfit and song whereas some shots were asked to be revised otherwise the film has been passed by the Film Certification Board.

Siddharth Anand ‘s directorial film Pathaan is the fourth film from Yash Raj Films spy universe that stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is due in theatres on January 25, reports IndiaToday.   

