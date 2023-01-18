BLACKPINK’s Rose cries while sharing Coachella headliner announcement with fans

K-pop band BLACKPINK will be headlining 2023 edition of Coachella.



After the announcement, BLACKPINK member Rose felt emotional and broke down in tears while sharing her reaction with BLINKS, Music Mundial reported.

The 25-year-old said that Extremely shocked, honored, in shock and excited to announce that we, BLACKPINK, will be doing it…someone pinch me.”

Previously, BLACKPINK performed at Coachella in 2019, but this year will mark their first time taking the stage as a headliner alongside Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean.

The 2023 American’s biggest music festival will take place on April 14th, 15th, and 16th, followed by April 21st, 22nd, and 23rd.