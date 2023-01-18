 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK’s Rose cries while sharing Coachella headliner announcement with fans

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

BLACKPINK’s Rose cries while sharing Coachella headliner announcement with fans
BLACKPINK’s Rose cries while sharing Coachella headliner announcement with fans

K-pop band BLACKPINK will be headlining 2023 edition of Coachella.

After the announcement, BLACKPINK member Rose felt emotional and broke down in tears while sharing her reaction with BLINKS, Music Mundial reported.

The 25-year-old said that Extremely shocked, honored, in shock and excited to announce that we, BLACKPINK, will be doing it…someone pinch me.”

BLACKPINK’s Rose cries while sharing Coachella headliner announcement with fans

Previously, BLACKPINK performed at Coachella in 2019, but this year will mark their first time taking the stage as a headliner alongside Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean.

The 2023 American’s biggest music festival will take place on April 14th, 15th, and 16th, followed by April 21st, 22nd, and 23rd.

More From Entertainment:

Marvel movies return to China after nearly 4-year break

Marvel movies return to China after nearly 4-year break
CONFIRMED: Princess Charlene, Prince Albert to attend King Charles coronation

CONFIRMED: Princess Charlene, Prince Albert to attend King Charles coronation
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt son making artwork under the pseudonym ‘Embtto’

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt son making artwork under the pseudonym ‘Embtto’
BTS' Suga is Valentino's newest brand ambassador for 2023

BTS' Suga is Valentino's newest brand ambassador for 2023
Kylie Jenner takes playful swipe at her sister Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner takes playful swipe at her sister Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian ‘isn’t paying attention’ to Kanye West’s new wife

Kim Kardashian ‘isn’t paying attention’ to Kanye West’s new wife
Prince William continues royal duties amid Harry’s allegations

Prince William continues royal duties amid Harry’s allegations
Givenchy appoints BIGBANG's Taeyang as a global brand ambassador

Givenchy appoints BIGBANG's Taeyang as a global brand ambassador
Christina Applegate slams body shammers believing she’s got ‘plastic surgery’

Christina Applegate slams body shammers believing she’s got ‘plastic surgery’
Madonna announces tour celebrating 40 years career

Madonna announces tour celebrating 40 years career
Prince Harry slammed for 'playing into Iran's propaganda machine'

Prince Harry slammed for 'playing into Iran's propaganda machine'
Brad Pitt lists L.A. mansion for $40 Million: ‘looking for something smaller’

Brad Pitt lists L.A. mansion for $40 Million: ‘looking for something smaller’