 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
'Pathan's' new marketing strategy: The star cast decides not to give interviews

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Pathaan gets a green flag from CBFC after making a few changes
Ahead of the Pathaan release, the team has come up with a new marketing strategy .i.e. they have decided not to give any promotional interviews.

Taran Adarsh, trade analyst revealed the new marketing strategy through a tweet. He penned down: “Earlier #Drishyam2 now #Pathaan. No interviews to media persons during pre-release promotions… Relying on songs and trailers to do the talking. Wise strategy… A step in the right direction.”

Amidst all the controversy, Taran thinks that the team has made a wise decision to avoid giving interviews in order to avoid any further controversies.

Previously, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 also took the same decision. Taking in concern the end result of the movie, it seems to be good strategy.

Siddharth Anand’s helmed Pathaan recently received a green flag from the Central Board of Film Certification. But the film will have to be re-submitted to the CBFC for re-certification before hitting the digital platform Amazon Prime on April 25.

The board advised to make certain changes in the song Besharam Rang. Furthermore, some alterations have been made in a few dialogues. Otherwise, the film has been provided with the UA certificate by the board.

Pathaan is all set to entertain the audience on big screen on January 25, reports IndiaToday.

