Prince Harry, Meghan Markle constantly ‘leaking privileged’ information

Hollywood elites and A-listers are reportedly beginning to feel ‘irritated and uncomfortable’ due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Royal commentator and host of the To Di For Daily podcast Kinsey Schofield.

She made these admissions to Fox News and began by saying, “Did intensely private Beyoncé give Meg permission to read a text message that she sent the duchess verbatim to millions of Netflix subscribers? I highly doubt it.”

“Does Gayle King enjoy being grilled by the internet when Harry tells ITV there isn't a royal racist after Gayle appeared on morning television claiming that her friends, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had receipts?”

“They are putting people in uncomfortable situations,” Ms Schofield also added before concluding.