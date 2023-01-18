 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s revelations branded ‘TMI’: ‘Inane and puerile’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is standing accused of revealing too much information about the Royal Family’s inner secrets.

Royal correspondent Camilla Tominey made these admissions in her interview with Express UK.

She began by accusing the couple of leaking “too much information” about the inner workings of the Royal Family.

She believes Prince Harry’s accusations are “inane and the puerile”.

Ms Tominey also went onto accuse the Duke of Sussex of “Discussions of whether or not he had frostbite on his genitals or and how he lost his virginity when he was with this older woman who treated him quote 'like a stallion'.”

“It's probably a case of TMI, I don't know if I needed to know that level of detail of his life. A lot of the people in the UK are saying 'look, enough already just please stop'.”

This accusation comes in response to Prince Harry’s clap back against Ms Tominey in his memoir.

There he wrote, “Days later came the coup de grace: from a royal correspondent, a sci-fi fantasy describing the 'growing froideur' between Kate and Meg, claiming that, according to 'two sources', Meg had reduced Kate to tears about the bridesmaid dresses.”

“This particular royal correspondent had always made me ill. She'd always always got stuff wrong.”

More From Entertainment:

Marie Osmond says her weight loss is the secret of her looking and feeling youthful

Marie Osmond says her weight loss is the secret of her looking and feeling youthful
Lisa Marie Presley was in a dark place due to son Benjamin Keough's death, says friend Harry Nelson

Lisa Marie Presley was in a dark place due to son Benjamin Keough's death, says friend Harry Nelson
Hugh Dillon calls Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner 'unstoppable'

Hugh Dillon calls Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner 'unstoppable'
Kate Middleton looks ethereal in chic red top and midi skirt as she visits Foxcubs Nursery

Kate Middleton looks ethereal in chic red top and midi skirt as she visits Foxcubs Nursery
Emma Roberts shares challenges of motherhood at the premiere of new film: 'It's really hard'

Emma Roberts shares challenges of motherhood at the premiere of new film: 'It's really hard'
Jenna Johnson shares a glimpse at newborn son with Val Chmerkovskiy: 'My Heart Is Forever His'

Jenna Johnson shares a glimpse at newborn son with Val Chmerkovskiy: 'My Heart Is Forever His'
Korean idols Ten and Jeonghan grab seats next to 'Wednesday' stars Jenna Ortega and more at a fashion show

Korean idols Ten and Jeonghan grab seats next to 'Wednesday' stars Jenna Ortega and more at a fashion show
Prince Harry lands himself in trouble, faces court

Prince Harry lands himself in trouble, faces court
Hugh Jackman breaks his silence on being a different parent now after new movie The Son

Hugh Jackman breaks his silence on being a different parent now after new movie The Son
Margot Robbie reveals she loves returning to Australia for THIS reason

Margot Robbie reveals she loves returning to Australia for THIS reason
Bella Ramsey opens up about mental health issue while promoting The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey opens up about mental health issue while promoting The Last of Us
Channing Tatum reflects on his and Sandra Bullock’s daughter ‘feud’

Channing Tatum reflects on his and Sandra Bullock’s daughter ‘feud’