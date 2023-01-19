King Charles takes major step to improve royal family's image amid Prince Harry's incessant attacks

King Charles has announced the Crown Estate profits of offshore wind projects should go to the treasury instead of The Royal Household.

The annoucement came days after his son Prince Harry released a controversial book targeting the British royal family.

According to the British media, the King's decision will lead to a reduction in the Crown Estate profits which is where working Royals get their ~25% cut for funding of their offices and work.

The Royal Household will still get around the same amount of funding, but nothing extra for the profit wind farms offshore are making.

The Crown Estate profits get passed to the treasury which gives back a percentage to the Royal Household as the sovereign grant.

Anti-monarchists has long called for the abolition of the British monarchy while highlighting the lifestyles of royal family members and the budget needed to run the institution.

It is not clear whether the King made the decision to improve the royal family's image which was tarnished by Prince Harry's Netflix documentary and his book titled "Spare".



