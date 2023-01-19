 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles takes major step to improve royal family's image amid Prince Harry's incessant attacks

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

King Charles takes major step to improve royal familys image amid Prince Harrys incessant attacks

King Charles has announced the Crown Estate profits of offshore wind projects should go to the treasury instead of The Royal Household.

The annoucement came days after his son Prince Harry released a controversial book targeting the British royal family.

According to the British media, the King's decision will lead to a reduction in the Crown Estate profits which is where working Royals get their ~25% cut for funding of their offices and work.

The Royal Household will still get around the same amount of funding, but nothing extra for the profit wind farms offshore are making.

The Crown Estate profits get passed to the treasury which gives back a percentage to the Royal Household as the sovereign grant. 

Anti-monarchists has long called for the abolition of the British monarchy while highlighting the lifestyles of royal family members and the budget needed to run the institution.

It is not clear whether the King made the decision to improve the royal family's image which was tarnished by Prince Harry's Netflix documentary and his book titled "Spare".


More From Entertainment:

'Rust' shooting: Prosecutor to announce charges decision Thursday

'Rust' shooting: Prosecutor to announce charges decision Thursday
A biography by Meghan Markle will sell like hot cakes says expert

A biography by Meghan Markle will sell like hot cakes says expert

Expert explains why reconciliation between Harry and King Charles won't be easy

Expert explains why reconciliation between Harry and King Charles won't be easy

Prince Harry 'delusional' comments have alerted 'British enemies': Piers Morgan

Prince Harry 'delusional' comments have alerted 'British enemies': Piers Morgan
Prince Harry defies military language with 'Taliban' confession: Piers Morgan

Prince Harry defies military language with 'Taliban' confession: Piers Morgan
Prince Harry has turned Princess Diana into 'joke' in America

Prince Harry has turned Princess Diana into 'joke' in America
Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana's iconic cross necklace

Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana's iconic cross necklace

Prince Harry admits Diana often treated him as 'Plan B' to Prince William

Prince Harry admits Diana often treated him as 'Plan B' to Prince William
Ron Jeremy found mentally incompetent to stand trial for rape

Ron Jeremy found mentally incompetent to stand trial for rape
Prince Harry says Dodi Al-Fayed eyes 'plumped into hearts' after looking at Diana

Prince Harry says Dodi Al-Fayed eyes 'plumped into hearts' after looking at Diana
Prince Harry to get 'perfect backdrop' for Royal love with King Charles coronation

Prince Harry to get 'perfect backdrop' for Royal love with King Charles coronation
Prince Harry 'scared' to 'communicate' with King Charles after 'Spare' gets out

Prince Harry 'scared' to 'communicate' with King Charles after 'Spare' gets out