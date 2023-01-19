Top 10 Movies & TV Series Trending on Netflix: Complete List

Netflix has just released its official list of all the globally popular Top 10 Movies & TV Series that are trending globally.
It includes;
Movies:
- Dog Gone
- The Pale Blue Eye
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
- Sing
- I, Tonya
- Next Day Air
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Puss in Boots
- Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
- The Croods: A New Age
- The Invitation
- Where the Crawdads Sing
- Varalaru Mukkiyam
- American Made
- Mister Mummy
- In My Dreams
- The Mummy
- A Dog's Purpose
- The Craigslist Killer
- 30 Days of Night
- Ali
- Stowaway
- Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
- Colombiana
TV Series:
- Ginny & Georgia
- Vikings: Valhalla
- Wednesday
- Kaleidoscope
- La Reina del Sur
- Emily in Paris
- Sky Rojo
- The Glory
- Alice in Borderland
- Til Money Do Us Part
- Alchemy of Souls
- Woman of the Dead
- The Unbroken Voice
- Break Point
- Trial By Fire
- Single’s Inferno
- Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
- Poong The Joseon Psychiatrist
- Lady Voyeur
- The Recruit
- Alpha Males
- Crash Course In Romance
- Sexify
- Las Villamizar
- Harry & Meghan