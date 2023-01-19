Top 10 Movies & TV Series Trending on Netflix: Complete List

Netflix has just released its official list of all the globally popular Top 10 Movies & TV Series that are trending globally.

It includes;

Movies:

Dog Gone

The Pale Blue Eye

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

Sing

I, Tonya

Next Day Air

Jumanji: The Next Level

Puss in Boots

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

The Croods: A New Age

The Invitation

Where the Crawdads Sing

Varalaru Mukkiyam

American Made

Mister Mummy

In My Dreams

The Mummy

A Dog's Purpose

The Craigslist Killer

30 Days of Night

Ali

Stowaway

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Colombiana

TV Series: