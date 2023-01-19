 
Thursday Jan 19 2023
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt's 'Heart of Stone' release to clash with Ranbir's 'Animal'

Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone
Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to have a face off in terms of work as their next films get the same release date.

Alia, who is gearing to make her Hollywood debut with film Heart of Stone, is set to release on Netflix on August 11. Meanwhile, Ranbir’s next project Animal will be hitting the theatres on August 11.

This is first time the duo has clashing release dates of their much-awaited projects.

Heart of Stone is Bhatt’s first Hollywood project that features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles. Yesterday, the actor dropped the first glimpse of her special project.

On the other hand, Animal features Rashmika Mandanna alongside Kapoor. The duo will be collaborating for the first together in a film. 

The first look of the film has been shared by the makers that look extremely intense. The poster has increased the curiosity of the Barfi actor’s fans. They now eagerly wait to see what’s in store for them.

As per IndiaToday, Animal will be released in five different languages including; Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. 

