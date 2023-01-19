 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

AR Rahman pitches his vote for Oscars 2023 nominations

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

AR Rahman has won two Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire
AR Rahman has won two Oscars for 'Slumdog Millionaire'

The Oscar winning artist AR Rahman just casted a vote of his choice for the Academy Awards nominations; he shares screenshot with fans on internet.

Sharing the update about his ballot, Rahman shared a screenshot of an email by the Academy on his Instagram handle. He added a victory sign along with the image.

The email read: “Thank you. Your ballot has been received.” It further read: “Please keep your voting decisions confidential. It is essential to the integrity and fairness of the process. (This includes, but is not limited to, sharing opinions with the media, and/or posting opinions on blogs, Facebook, Twitter and similar online platforms.) Thank you.

After he shared the post, the official Instagram account of the Academy also reacted on the post by dropping a few yellow hearts emoticons.

AR Rahman pitches his vote for Oscars 2023 nominations

Meanwhile, the fans were left curious about his vote. Some are guessing that he must have voted for SS Rajamouli’s RRR whereas others are guessing it is for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I as he has lent his music for the film.

Academy Awards are pretty known to the Agar Tum Saath Ho composer as he himself has previously won two Oscars in the category of Best Original Song and Best Original Score for film Slumdog Millionaire 2009, reports News18.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt's 'Heart of Stone' release to clash with Ranbir's 'Animal'

Alia Bhatt's 'Heart of Stone' release to clash with Ranbir's 'Animal'
Atiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: A look inside their Khandala venue

Atiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: A look inside their Khandala venue
Shah Rukh praises Deepika Padukone for her role in 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh praises Deepika Padukone for her role in 'Pathaan'
Nick Jonas unveils how he proposed Priyanka Chopra: Details inside

Nick Jonas unveils how he proposed Priyanka Chopra: Details inside

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor take time off from parenting to attend an event: See pictures

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor take time off from parenting to attend an event: See pictures
Alia Bhatt reveals teaser of Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt reveals teaser of Heart of Stone

Feroze Khan leaks phone numbers and addresses of several celebrities, ignites outrage

Feroze Khan leaks phone numbers and addresses of several celebrities, ignites outrage

Kaifi Khalil tops local music charts on Spotify with 19 million streams

Kaifi Khalil tops local music charts on Spotify with 19 million streams

Kareena Kapoor drops electrifying teaser of a new project: Take a look

Kareena Kapoor drops electrifying teaser of a new project: Take a look
'Pathan's' new marketing strategy: The star cast decides not to give interviews

'Pathan's' new marketing strategy: The star cast decides not to give interviews
Priyanka Chopra praises Pakistan's Oscar shortlisted film 'Joyland'

Priyanka Chopra praises Pakistan's Oscar shortlisted film 'Joyland'
Harhsdeep Kaur sings Abida Parveen, Naseebo Laal's 'Tu Jhoom' in concert

Harhsdeep Kaur sings Abida Parveen, Naseebo Laal's 'Tu Jhoom' in concert