 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan part ways with 'The Collective' to join Karan Johar's 'DCA'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey
Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey

Actor Sara Ali Khan has finally ended her five year long ties with The Collective; the latter has signed an agreement with Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh led DCA (Dharma Cornerstone Agency).

As per the sources: “Sara had a great journey with The Collective, and the two have decided to amicably part ways for better future prospects. Sara has now signed up an exclusive agreement with the Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh led, DCA – Dharma Cornerstone Agency. The paperwork is done and going ahead, Dharma will exclusively manage films, web series and brands for Sara Ali Khan,”

Previously, many other celebrities also parted ways amicably with their respective PR agencies to join others for better prospects. For instance; Tiger Shroff quit The Collective to join Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Moreover, Ranveer Singh parted ways with Yash Raj Films and joined The Collective.

Currently, Karan Johar’s DCA is playing the part of a PR agency for actors namely; Ananya Panday, Tammanaah Bhatia, Vijay Deverakonda, Tripti Dimri, Tiger Shroff and many others.

Now, the Atrangi Re actor has also joined in Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set to star in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. She further has Gaslight with Vikrat Massey and Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla. 

