Thursday Jan 19 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘burning their careers alive’

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Prince Harry has just been warned about his ‘ongoing attacks’ and how they may lead him to ‘burn his career’ to the ground.

The director of brand at Kaiyo, Grace Baena, made this revelation.

Ms Baena started her admission by pointing out the 'biggest difference' she notes between Prince Harry's motives and a true 'awareness campaign' he alleges to support through Spare.

Ms Baena was even quoted saying, “There’s a big difference between raising awareness of personal issues that can be universal, and simply airing your dirty laundry.”

At the end of the day, “Celebrities who choose to put their real-life drama on display for attention run the risk of alienating fans and even potentially jeopardizing their careers. Some private manners should really stay private.”

Even personal brand strategist Katarina Terentieva echoed similar sentiments in her own chat with the outlet.

She pointed out how, “Prince Harry’s approach to handling family matters has caused some controversy. While I don’t agree with everything he’s doing, I don’t think we have the right to judge what he’s going through.”

