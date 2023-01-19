Chelsea Handler addresses dating app and ‘no children stance’ on The Drew Barrymore Show

Chelsea Handler has recently opened up about weird dating app stories on The Drew Barrymore Show.



During the latest episode on Wednesday, Chelsea spoke up about her dating life with the show’s host Drew.

Chelsea told Drew, “I was talking to this guy and we were texting and the third text in he said something like, ‘Oh I’m just putting the kids to bed with my wife’.”

“I re-read it and I went, ‘What?’ and then I went back and he said, ‘Just here for friends, married with children, and I thought, ‘Who’s on a dating app to meet friends?’ stated the 47-year-old.

She continued, “Like if you don’t have friends…I was like, ‘Look buddy I’m not talking to you to become friends.’”

“I know that was so weird to me and I was looking and I guess that’s a category where you can be like, ‘I’m just here to meet people,’” she asserted.

Elsewhere on the show, Chelsea also talked about not “wanting to have children”, mentioning that there are many women who thanked for her “children’s stance”.

“I feel like so many women have reached out to me like, ‘Thank you for saying you don’t have to be, you’re not worthy in this world when you become someone’s mother and wife, you’re worthy before that,’” she explained.

However, she also pointed out, “I understand some people want children. Go get one. But for the people that don’t we’re doing the world a favour too.”

Interestingly, Chelsea also shared one of her red flags on the app and that the other person says on their profile that “they are an entrepreneur.”

Adding to this, the host of the show commented that the “moniker was so irritatingly vague”.

“Just please be up front about who you are,” added Drew in the end.