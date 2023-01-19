 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Chelsea Handler addresses dating app and ‘no children stance’ on The Drew Barrymore Show

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Chelsea Handler addresses dating app and ‘no children stance’ on The Drew Barrymore Show
Chelsea Handler addresses dating app and ‘no children stance’ on The Drew Barrymore Show

Chelsea Handler has recently opened up about weird dating app stories on The Drew Barrymore Show.

During the latest episode on Wednesday, Chelsea spoke up about her dating life with the show’s host Drew.

Chelsea told Drew, “I was talking to this guy and we were texting and the third text in he said something like, ‘Oh I’m just putting the kids to bed with my wife’.”

“I re-read it and I went, ‘What?’ and then I went back and he said, ‘Just here for friends, married with children, and I thought, ‘Who’s on a dating app to meet friends?’ stated the 47-year-old.

She continued, “Like if you don’t have friends…I was like, ‘Look buddy I’m not talking to you to become friends.’”

“I know that was so weird to me and I was looking and I guess that’s a category where you can be like, ‘I’m just here to meet people,’” she asserted.

Elsewhere on the show, Chelsea also talked about not “wanting to have children”, mentioning that there are many women who thanked for her “children’s stance”.

“I feel like so many women have reached out to me like, ‘Thank you for saying you don’t have to be, you’re not worthy in this world when you become someone’s mother and wife, you’re worthy before that,’” she explained.

However, she also pointed out, “I understand some people want children. Go get one. But for the people that don’t we’re doing the world a favour too.”

Interestingly, Chelsea also shared one of her red flags on the app and that the other person says on their profile that “they are an entrepreneur.”

Adding to this, the host of the show commented that the “moniker was so irritatingly vague”.

“Just please be up front about who you are,” added Drew in the end.

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Michelle Gellar mentions two acting rules for oldest daughter to appear on camera

Sarah Michelle Gellar mentions two acting rules for oldest daughter to appear on camera
Jurassic Park star Sam Neill shows support to Jacinda Ardern after her resignation

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill shows support to Jacinda Ardern after her resignation
Ireland Baldwin gets candid about pregnancy and mental struggles: Read

Ireland Baldwin gets candid about pregnancy and mental struggles: Read
Sarah Michelle Gellar not ready to reveal ‘full story’ about Buffy’s legacy: Here’s why

Sarah Michelle Gellar not ready to reveal ‘full story’ about Buffy’s legacy: Here’s why
Joe Jonas recalls how he asked Sophie Turner’s dad for her hand in marriage

Joe Jonas recalls how he asked Sophie Turner’s dad for her hand in marriage
James Norton believes therapy has helped him understand school bullying

James Norton believes therapy has helped him understand school bullying
Anna Kendrick regrets getting candid about past abuse on Alice, Darling press tour

Anna Kendrick regrets getting candid about past abuse on Alice, Darling press tour
Jennifer Lopez receives love from hubby Ben Affleck at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez receives love from hubby Ben Affleck at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

King Charles throws Prince Harry out of his heart for good?

King Charles throws Prince Harry out of his heart for good?
Madonna fans blast Piers Morgan for ‘misogynistic remarks’ ahead of her Celebration tour

Madonna fans blast Piers Morgan for ‘misogynistic remarks’ ahead of her Celebration tour

Netflix shells out up to $385K for flight attendant post

Netflix shells out up to $385K for flight attendant post
Hollywood stars catch covid, days after Golden Globes 2023

Hollywood stars catch covid, days after Golden Globes 2023