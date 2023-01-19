 
pakistan
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
QFQazi Fazlullah

Three policemen martyred in Khyber Agency terrorist attack

By
QFQazi Fazlullah

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Security forces stand guard in Bannu on December 20, 2022. — Reuters
Security forces stand guard in Bannu on December 20, 2022. — Reuters

KHYBER: At least three policemen were martyred in a terrorist attack on a police check-post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber Agency Thursday.

According to the local police, terrorists opened fire on the check-post in Tekhta Beg and used explosive material in the attack, after which the police station caught fire.

The exchange of fire between the police force and terrorists still continues.

Immediately after the attack, the traffic on the Pak-Afghan highway closed and a heavy contingent of police was dispatched to the check-post.

On January 14, three police personnel, including an officer, were also embraced martyrdom during an exchange of gunfire with terrorists who launched an overnight assault at a police station in Peshawar.

The terrorists attacked the Sarband Police Station located in the city's suburban area with hand grenades in the dark of night, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Badaber Sardar Hussain and his two guards martyred.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

LHC grants protective bail to Shahbaz Gill till Jan 24

LHC grants protective bail to Shahbaz Gill till Jan 24
Senior PTI leaders booked for 'vandalising' DC office in Karachi

Senior PTI leaders booked for 'vandalising' DC office in Karachi
Earthquake jolts northern parts of Pakistan

Earthquake jolts northern parts of Pakistan
Parliamentary committee formed to appoint caretaker Punjab CM

Parliamentary committee formed to appoint caretaker Punjab CM
LHC directs govt to submit affidavit declaring Toshakhana gifts as 'classified'

LHC directs govt to submit affidavit declaring Toshakhana gifts as 'classified'
Pakistan asks Iran to take action against terrorists behind cross-border attack

Pakistan asks Iran to take action against terrorists behind cross-border attack
IHC turns down plea seeking stay order on Gill's indictment in sedition case

IHC turns down plea seeking stay order on Gill's indictment in sedition case
ECP to hear JI’s plea against 'rigging' in Sindh LG polls on Jan 23

ECP to hear JI’s plea against 'rigging' in Sindh LG polls on Jan 23
ECP to notify Imran Khan as winner on 7 NA seats after expense details submitted

ECP to notify Imran Khan as winner on 7 NA seats after expense details submitted
Will financial situation of new city govt in Karachi allow it to function?

Will financial situation of new city govt in Karachi allow it to function?
Supreme Court seeks record of beneficiaries of NAB law in PTI govt

Supreme Court seeks record of beneficiaries of NAB law in PTI govt
Punjab caretaker CM: Who are PML-N's nominees?

Punjab caretaker CM: Who are PML-N's nominees?