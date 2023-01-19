Three policemen martyred in Khyber Agency terrorist attack

Security forces stand guard in Bannu on December 20, 2022. — Reuters

KHYBER: At least three policemen were martyred in a terrorist attack on a police check-post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber Agency Thursday.



According to the local police, terrorists opened fire on the check-post in Tekhta Beg and used explosive material in the attack, after which the police station caught fire.

The exchange of fire between the police force and terrorists still continues.

Immediately after the attack, the traffic on the Pak-Afghan highway closed and a heavy contingent of police was dispatched to the check-post.

On January 14, three police personnel, including an officer, were also embraced martyrdom during an exchange of gunfire with terrorists who launched an overnight assault at a police station in Peshawar.

The terrorists attacked the Sarband Police Station located in the city's suburban area with hand grenades in the dark of night, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Badaber Sardar Hussain and his two guards martyred.

More to follow...