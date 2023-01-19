 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle emerges less popular in US than Kate Middleton, William

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

file footage

Meghan Markle is one of the least popular royals in the US as per a new Newsweek poll that has revealed Kate Middleton and Prince William as the most popular royal duo stateside.

As per reports, the Duchess of Sussex’s net approval rating in the US currently stands at -13, while her step-mother-in-law Camilla is at -8; the Redfield & Wilton survey of 2,000 US voters was carried out a week after the release of Meghan’s husband Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

Kate Middleton emerged as the most popular royal in the US, with a net approval rating of +26, with her husband Prince William’s popularity stood at +21.

Prince Harry himself has a net approval rating at -7, with Newsweek citing his recent explosive claims against the Royals during his book promo as the reason behind his tanking popularity.

This comes after a survey conducted just last month in December, 2022, recorded Prince Harry’s popularity at +38 and Meghan’s at +23, while Queen Camilla, specifically, was far behind them in popularity with a net approval rating of -2 at the time. 

