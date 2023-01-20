Chrissy Teigen drops FIRST photo of baby girl, reveals her name: Read

Chrissy Teigen has shared a heartwarming photo of her newborn baby girl with her fans.

The model turned to her Instagram on Thursday to share a heartwarming snap of her elder children holding the little one.

"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss," she wrote.

Teigen added: "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."

Take a look:



