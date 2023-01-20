 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Usman Mukhtar's 'Gulabo Rani' bags 'Best Short Film' at LA Sci-Fi film Festival

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Gulabo Rani is directed and produced by Usman Mukhtar
'Gulabo Rani' is directed and produced by Usman Mukhtar

Actor Usman Mukhtar’s horror short film Gulabo Rani wins an award at the Sci-Fi Film Festival Los Angeles California.

The film received the Best Short Film Award. Usman's directorial is produced by him along with friend/ actor Meiraj Haq backed by their production house named Terrestrial Studios.

Taking it to his Instagram, Mukhtar shared the amazing news with fans. He dropped the photo of the award and wrote: “Alhamdulillah Super Happy to announce that Gulabo Rani has won Best Short Film at the L.A SCI-FI & HORROR FILM FESTIVAL!!!!! Super proud of the entire team!!!”

Gulabo Rani featured a lot of young actors including; Danial Afzal, Usama Javed Haider, Natasha Ejaz, Omer Abdullah and Khushhal Khattak.

Usman Mukhtar is one of the talented artists of the Pakistani film industry. He previously made his directorial debut with short film Bench that featured him along with actor/model Rubya Chaudhry. The film also won Best Short Film award at the South Shore Film Festival New York.

