 
entertainment
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez had ‘PTSD’ before Ben Affleck marriage due to past breakup

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez revealed she had a Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) before her wedding to Ben Affleck remembering their past breakup in 2004.

The Marry Me star talked about her Las Vegas nuptials during recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her film Shotgun Wedding.

Lopez revealed why she and the Argo star had to elope for an intimate wedding before their grand wedding in Georgia with friends and family.

“We were planning to get married in August in Savannah [Georgia],” the mother to twins and step-mom to three kids said. “And it was so stressful.”

“And a month before… and I don’t know if you guys know this, but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married and it all kind of fell apart back then and this time we, I absolutely had a little PTSD.”

She added that the planning was so nerve-wracking that one day Affleck said, “‘(expletive) it, let’ just go to Vegas and get married tonight.'”

The duo then exchanged the vows at the A Little White Wedding Chapel. “It was amazing, it was the best night of our lives,” she said of the Sin City wedding.

The host then asked her about the celeb portmanteau Bennifer and if she likes it, to which Lopez said she has learnt to love it over time.

“Actually it wasn’t a bad thing even years ago but I think it became a thing where people made fun of it,” she said.


More From Entertainment:

Emilia Clarke kicks off Sundance as film fest returns to mountain

Emilia Clarke kicks off Sundance as film fest returns to mountain
Andrew Tate, brother in prison for another month after Romania court extends detention

Andrew Tate, brother in prison for another month after Romania court extends detention

Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel reveal they couldn't tell when Jennifer Coolidge was 'acting’

Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel reveal they couldn't tell when Jennifer Coolidge was 'acting’
Piers Morgan says Alec Baldwin has done ‘a lot of denial of any accountability’

Piers Morgan says Alec Baldwin has done ‘a lot of denial of any accountability’
Netflix to bring series adaptation of ‘Geek Girl’ featuring gawky teenager

Netflix to bring series adaptation of ‘Geek Girl’ featuring gawky teenager
King Charles egg attack: Student pleads not guilty to threatening behaviour

King Charles egg attack: Student pleads not guilty to threatening behaviour
Brad Pitt reveals he used to be a chauffeur for strippers

Brad Pitt reveals he used to be a chauffeur for strippers
Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘insecure’ and ‘suffer in silence’ after Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘insecure’ and ‘suffer in silence’ after Ben Affleck marriage
Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting charges could be difficult to prove

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting charges could be difficult to prove
‘Euphoria’ Storm Reid expects 'more smiles' for her character in season 3

‘Euphoria’ Storm Reid expects 'more smiles' for her character in season 3
King Charles, Camilla likely to file defamation lawsuit against Prince Harry: report

King Charles, Camilla likely to file defamation lawsuit against Prince Harry: report
Prince William needs to ‘challenge Harry’s version of the truth’

Prince William needs to ‘challenge Harry’s version of the truth’