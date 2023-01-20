 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Tahira Kashyap sheds light on what she thinks about extensive birthdays

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana expressed her thoughts on extensive birthdays
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana expressed her thoughts on extensive birthdays 

Tahira Kashyap Khurran is about to witness 40th year of her life and she has shared an insight about extensive birthdays in an interview with Hindustan Times. 

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife shared, “I really didn’t think my birthday plans were going to be as extensive as they have turned out to be. My whole family along with my friends from college have come to Gir. Last year, we went to Ranthambore National Park and enjoyed the safari. The plan is the same this year too,”

When she was asked if she is big on birthdays, she said, “My parents were really big for my birthday and used to call all my friends and the whole class for the party. Suddenly after marriage all expectations came crashing down because kuch hota hi nahi tha. That’s when reality hits you that life can’t be one big birthday party every year. With time and years, you choose friends and with whom you want to celebrate,”

She further added, “it is not random partying, and it need not be extravagant. Like this is a small trip to Gir which we are taking and then going out with my girls… It is the big 40 so sab kuch kar rahi hun…My heart is full of gratitude that I’m surrounded with people who truly love me”.

More From Showbiz:

Shraddha Kapoor drops new poster from 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'

Shraddha Kapoor drops new poster from 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'
Usman Mukhtar's 'Gulabo Rani' bags 'Best Short Film' at LA Sci-Fi film Festival

Usman Mukhtar's 'Gulabo Rani' bags 'Best Short Film' at LA Sci-Fi film Festival
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar' trailer dropping soon

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar' trailer dropping soon

Shahid Kapoor rents his apartment to Kartik Aaryan

Shahid Kapoor rents his apartment to Kartik Aaryan
Amitabh Bachchan meets Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi at football game in Riyadh

Amitabh Bachchan meets Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi at football game in Riyadh
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer': Tamannaah Bhatia to play part in the film

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer': Tamannaah Bhatia to play part in the film
Kajal Aggarwal showers love on baby Neil as he turns 'nine months' old

Kajal Aggarwal showers love on baby Neil as he turns 'nine months' old
Anant Ambani, Radhika's engagement bash: Deepika, Ranveer make stylish entry

Anant Ambani, Radhika's engagement bash: Deepika, Ranveer make stylish entry

Nora Fatehi reveals Sukesh Chandrashekhar asked her for undue favors

Nora Fatehi reveals Sukesh Chandrashekhar asked her for undue favors

Pavail Gulati sheds light on what is of more 'substance' for an artist

Pavail Gulati sheds light on what is of more 'substance' for an artist

Bushra Ansari takes legal action against 'fake' accounts on Twitter

Bushra Ansari takes legal action against 'fake' accounts on Twitter

Sara Ali Khan part ways with 'The Collective' to join Karan Johar's 'DCA'

Sara Ali Khan part ways with 'The Collective' to join Karan Johar's 'DCA'