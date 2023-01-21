 
Emily Ratajkowski gives a heartfelt speech on imposter syndrome and joy: 'It's hard to celebrate myself'

Emily Ratajkowski sported a purple gown and a cap for Hunter College's graduation of the class of 2023.

On Thursday, January 19, model Emily Ratajkowski gave a heartfelt commencement speech at Hunter College.

As per People, Ratajkowski spoke to the student body about imposter syndrome and the importance of celebration.

The model shared snippets of her speech which featured her saying, "It's hard to celebrate myself, not as an imposter in a body, but as a soul deserving of joy. And I bet a few people here feel the same way."

She continued, "So, if you can't celebrate yourself, maybe do it for others; for the loved ones who fill this audience, who can remember when you first had the idea to try and get this degree and cheered you on when you were sure you'd never make it."

The 31-year-old concluded, "The people in your life who love you are a precious gift; treat them as such, enjoy them as such, celebrate with them. Thank you so much for allowing me to be a part of [inaudible due to applause]. Congratulations to the class of 2023."

In another shorter video, Ratajkowski was featured saying, "Here's what I missed in not celebrating; I missed out on joy."



