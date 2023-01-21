 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 21 2023
Abhay Deol calls Anurag Kashyap ‘liar and toxic’

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Abhay Deol fires back at Anurag Kashyap, calls him liar and toxic

Anurag Kashyap a few days ago made some allegations regarding Abhay Deol’s behavior on set of film Dev D which came out in 2009, and Abhay has finally responded to it.

He denied the allegations and called Kashyap ‘Liar and toxic’ in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama. He said, “I had my heart on my sleeve, and all that is great – but you get taken advantage of, and then you get reactive. So, he was a good lesson for me. Then I just avoided him, because I don’t need toxic people in my life. Life is too short, and there is so much more to explore. But he is definitely a liar and a toxic person. And I would warn people about him.”

He also added, “He does that all the time. He was like, ‘You want to shout at me, scream at me…’ And I was like, ‘I don’t care. It’s been 12 years. You don’t feature in my thoughts even now; get over it.’ He said, ‘Forgive me because I have had a bad day.’ I said you are forgiven. I never had a personal agenda. It was far bigger than just me. That is how I feel about everything. How much of this is he going to do? And I would have never taken his name and said the things, had he not gone public either." 

