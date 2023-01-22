Rana Sanaullah says Maryam Nawaz to land in Pakistan on Jan 28

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in London. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

Maryam has been in London since October of last year.

Rana Sanaullah says Maryam will return to Pakistan via Dubai.

Maryam has been tasked to mobilise party workers ahead of polls.

LONDON: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah shared that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz's plan of returning to Pakistan has undergone slight changes.

According to the minister, Maryam will depart from London for Dubai on January 27 and arrive in Pakistan via Dubai on the 28th. Maryam has been in London since October of last year to spend time with her father, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

In a recent meeting, Nawaz Sharif, along with party leaders including Maryam Nawaz, Javed Latif and Rana Sanaullah, discussed various issues such as preparations for the general elections and arrangements for his daughter's return to Pakistan.

Additionally, the meeting also brainstormed the question of who will lead the electoral campaign in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. But, Nawaz Sharif did not give a quick reply to the question.

The senior leadership of the party, some earlier media reports said, has decided on Maryam Nawaz's return to the political sphere in Pakistan. Her father, Nawaz Sharif, has given her the essential task of mobilising PML-N workers.

Maryam will be visiting Punjab and meeting with senior leaders. It is worth noting that Maryam recently underwent throat surgery in Switzerland and traveled to Geneva from London to be with her father and brothers.

In November of last year, Nawaz Sharif, accompanied by his daughter and other family members, embarked on a five-nation tour of Europe amidst political turmoil in Pakistan. The family visited various European countries during their 10-day trip.