Sunday Jan 22 2023
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: First glimpse of Suniel Shetty's farmhouse

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Suniel Shettys Khandala farmhouse is being decked up for the wedding
The first glimpse from inside Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse is out ahead of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding.

Sources managed to take photos of the farmhouse from outside that shows that the wedding venue being decorated. The pictures showed a big pandal set up in a white and gold theme. While, some house helps can also be seen busy in managing the last-moment decorations.

Everybody waits to see the pictures of the fairytale hilltop wedding that is expected to take place on January 23.


Suniel’s farmhouse that is located on the hilltop has a breathtaking view and is a perfect place to exchange wedding vows. Previously, he gave a home tour of the place in the episode of show Where the Heart Is. The place has a scenic view surrounded with green hills and is built with perfect architecture having wooden interior and sculptures.

Rahul and Athiya are dating for quite a while now, the two of them first met in 2019 through a mutual friend. They have been tight-lipped about their relationship but have been spotted together at numerous events.

As per IndianExpress, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will be exchanging vows on January 23. 

