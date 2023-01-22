 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix: Here's the complete list of January upcoming week releases

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Netflix: Heres the complete list of January upcoming week releases
Netflix: Here's the complete list of January upcoming week releases

Netflix offers its subscribers a wide collection of original content to watch every day.

Here's the list of everything scheduled to release on Netflix in the upcoming week of January.

Coming to Netflix on January 23rd:

  • Black Sunshine Baby!
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru 
  • Narvik

Coming to Netflix on January 24th:

  • George Lopez: Why You Cry? 
  • Little Angel (Season 2)
  • Physical: 10

Coming to Netflix on January 25th:

  • Against The Ropes 
  • Begin Again 
  • Love Never Lies: Poland 
  • The Endless Night 
  • The Price of Family 

Coming to Netflix on January 26th:

  • An Action Hero 
  • Daniel Spellbound (Season 2)
  • Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song 
  • Record of Ragnarok (Season 2)
  • Coming to Netflix on January 27th:
  • Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2)
  • Lockwood & Co.
  • The Snow Girl 
  • You People (2023)

Coming to Netflix on January 27th:

  • Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2)
  • Lockwood & Co. 
  • The Snow Girl 
  • You People

Coming to Netflix on January 28th:

  • InuYasha (Season 3)

More From Entertainment:

King Charles will abdicate prior to coronation?

King Charles will abdicate prior to coronation?
Kylie Jenner addresses fans’ queries on pronouncing her son’s unique name

Kylie Jenner addresses fans’ queries on pronouncing her son’s unique name
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to release Archie’s birthday pic on King Charles coronation?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to release Archie’s birthday pic on King Charles coronation?
King Charles leaves royal fans ‘disappointed’

King Charles leaves royal fans ‘disappointed’
Hailey Bieber debuts dramatic new bob, ‘Oops’

Hailey Bieber debuts dramatic new bob, ‘Oops’

Jeremy Renner responds to Chris Evans’ snowcat joke following health update

Jeremy Renner responds to Chris Evans’ snowcat joke following health update

Alec Baldwin ‘needs to settle’ or face the wrath of a jury: report

Alec Baldwin ‘needs to settle’ or face the wrath of a jury: report
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart enjoy date night in NYC: See Photo

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart enjoy date night in NYC: See Photo
Beyoncé is back to headlining shows after four-years with grand Dubai concert

Beyoncé is back to headlining shows after four-years with grand Dubai concert
‘Defense team will pounce’ on Alec Baldwin for using live bullets: Report

‘Defense team will pounce’ on Alec Baldwin for using live bullets: Report
Robert Pattinson on ‘the woes’ of male actors in Hollywood

Robert Pattinson on ‘the woes’ of male actors in Hollywood