Netflix: Here's the complete list of January upcoming week releases

Netflix offers its subscribers a wide collection of original content to watch every day.
Here's the list of everything scheduled to release on Netflix in the upcoming week of January.
Coming to Netflix on January 23rd:
- Black Sunshine Baby!
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- Narvik
Coming to Netflix on January 24th:
- George Lopez: Why You Cry?
- Little Angel (Season 2)
- Physical: 10
Coming to Netflix on January 25th:
- Against The Ropes
- Begin Again
- Love Never Lies: Poland
- The Endless Night
- The Price of Family
Coming to Netflix on January 26th:
- An Action Hero
- Daniel Spellbound (Season 2)
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song
- Record of Ragnarok (Season 2)
- Coming to Netflix on January 27th:
- Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2)
- Lockwood & Co.
- The Snow Girl
- You People (2023)
