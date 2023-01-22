Netflix: Here's the complete list of January upcoming week releases

Netflix offers its subscribers a wide collection of original content to watch every day.

Here's the list of everything scheduled to release on Netflix in the upcoming week of January.

Coming to Netflix on January 23rd:

Black Sunshine Baby!

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik

Coming to Netflix on January 24th:

George Lopez: Why You Cry?

Little Angel (Season 2)

Physical: 10

Coming to Netflix on January 25th:

Against The Ropes

Begin Again

Love Never Lies: Poland

The Endless Night

The Price of Family

Coming to Netflix on January 26th:

An Action Hero

Daniel Spellbound (Season 2)

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix on January 27th:

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2)

Lockwood & Co.

The Snow Girl

You People (2023)

Coming to Netflix on January 28th: