Sarah Shahi reflects on toll of public romance after Adam Demos breakup

Sarah Shahi has officially confirmed her breakup with Adam Demos, more than eight months after news of their split first surfaced.

The actress, who parted ways with her Sex/Life co-star after five years of dating, revealed that being in a highly public relationship made the breakup especially difficult.

"There was an element of the relationship that people really felt belonged to them, which was very sweet and heart- warming," she told Us Weekly. "The flip to that is when things end, you feel like you’re going through it twice."

Reflecting on the reality of dating in the public eye, the 45-year-old added, "You’re going through it emotionally on a personal level, and then you’re going through it again on a much bigger level."

She first met the Australian actor on the set of their Netflix original series in 2020, where she played the character of Billie Connelly opposite Demos’ character Brad Simon.

The two began dating shortly after, and sources previously told Page Six that the Fairly Legal actress was the one who made the decision to end the relationship.

Drawing from her experiences, Sarah also shared advice about navigating the dating world.

"When people show you who they are, believe them the first time," she said during her latest interview. “It’s a zoo out there in the dating world, and I have to say that everyone I’ve encountered that I had doubts about was correct. There was no need to go back twice. I knew the answer the first time."

On the work front Sarah will be returning for season 2 of Paradise, which hits Hulu in February.