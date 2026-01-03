Taylor Swift reacts after Sydney Sweeney's thriller features 'Something Bad'

Taylor Swift reacts after her song used in Sydney Sweeney’s thriller

Taylor Swift has surprised fans and filmmakers alike by approving the use of one of her songs in Sydney Sweeney’s upcoming psychological thriller, The Housemaid.

Director Paul Feig revealed at the film’s Hollywood premiere that Swift’s 2017 track I Did Something Bad plays over the end credits.

According to Feig, he never expected the song to be cleared, knowing how selective Swift is with music licensing.

"Well, that's the thing; you want to put a Taylor song in your movie, but she and her company have to approve it," Feig told Deadline.

"So, we were tempting with it, and we were like, 'It's so perfect, but she's never gonna clear this.' Then we showed she and her people the movie, and she approved it. So, I guess she likes it. Thank you Taylor!'"

Feig explained that Swift and her team were shown the completed film before making the final decision.

The approval drew extra attention due to Sweeney’s personal life, as the actress is currently dating music executive Scooter Braun, who has had a long-running public dispute with Swift over the sale of her master recordings.

Sweeney, who stars in The Housemaid, said the song felt essential to the movie’s ending.

"It's so perfect," the Anyone But You actress told People magazine. "And we were like, 'We can't lose this!' We were like, 'You have to keep this!'"

Co-star Amanda Seyfried also recalled watching the film before the song was officially cleared and reacting with excitement when it played.

Swift’s music has previously appeared in major films including The Hunger Games, Fifty Shades Darker, Sing, and Letters to Juliet, continuing her long connection to memorable movie soundtracks.