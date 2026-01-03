Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky ignite reunion buzz with latest move

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star and ex-husband Mauricio Umansky, the real estate broker has left fans buzzing with their reconciliation rumours.

The exes were seen getting cosy at Kate Hudson and Cade Hudson’s star-studded New Year’s Eve bash in Aspen, Colorado.

A source revealed to Page Six about their interaction during the bash.

“They were really enjoying one another’s company. They had their arms around one another and were very touchy and warm with one another all night," the tipster revealed.

The insider continued, “They were very obviously together and wanting to spend the party by one another’s side. If you didn’t know they had split up, you would presume they were still happily married.”

As news went viral fans on social media expressed their delight on seeing their favourite couple spending quality time together.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Kyle and Mauricio back together?! OMG! #RHOBH.”

“i really hope this is true. imma cry,” wrote another.

A third user added, “I knew my power couple would get back together.”

Meanwhile another user emotionally wrote, “tears in my eyes.. 2026 pls be so kind.”

The surprising reunion came few months after both claimed that they’ve looking for love.

In October 2025, Richards told the People magazine that she “won’t be single my whole life,” but is in no rush to settle down.

Meanwhile, Umansky told the outlet last month that his his daughters have been giving him relationship advice as he is navigating his "single" era.

At the party they were also joined by Kim Kardashian, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Brooks Nader, Lewis Hamilton, Rachel Zoe and Shaun White.

The couple, who separated in July 2023, share daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. Meanwhile, Richards is also mother to daughter Farrah with ex Guraish Aldjufrie.