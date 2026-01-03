André Ovredal’s horror film 'Passenger' gets summer release date

The next horror film from director André Ovredal is officially taking shape.

Paramount Pictures has announced that Ovredal’s upcoming movie is titled Passenger and will hit theaters on May 29, giving it a prime summer release date.

The horror project stars Jacob Scipio, Lou Llobell, and Oscar winner Melissa Leo. Story details remain tightly under wraps, with the studio teasing that “Plot details are being kept in luggage.”

The film is produced by Walter Hamada through his 18Hz banner, alongside Gary Dauberman and his Coin Operated production company. Both producers are well known for their work in the horror genre, raising expectations for the project.

Ovredal previously directed The Last Voyage of the Demeter, a dark reimagining of the Dracula legend. He is also known for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, which was produced by Guillermo del Toro and became a box office hit.

Passenger currently has the May 29 release date to itself, though it will open between two major studio releases. Disney and Lucasfilm’s Mandalorian & Grogu arrives on May 22, followed by Masters of the Universe on June 5.

Meanwhile, Paramount and Hamada are also gearing up for another horror release, Primate, set to debut January 9. The film centers on a pet chimpanzee—and, unsurprisingly, things going very wrong.

With a strong creative team and a coveted release slot, Passenger is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated horror films of the summer.