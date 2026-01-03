Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz latest move sets tongues wagging

Zoë Kravitz reportedly meet Harry Styles family

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles have been reportedly dating each other casually for quite some time.

The duo has been spotted having cozy walks around Europe many times. Previously reports suggested that the two are just casually dating there is nothing serious going on between them.

But as per the latest news, Zoe feels like her casual romance is turning into something serious.

According to sources, Harry and Zoe have planned to move in together.

“Zoë’s already pretty much living with Harry, but he’s convinced her to make it permanent.”

An insider told Star magazine that The Batman actress spent the holidays with the former One Direction singer’s family in England and they all liked her.

Following her break-up with Channing Tatum, Kravitz casually started dating Styles as she was not looking for anything serious.

But sources now claim, “Zoë went into this saying she only wanted something casual, but then Harry totally swept her off her feet - she’s totally under his spell.”

The 37-year feels like she is living a dream with the Grammy winner artist and she doesn’t want it to end.

Allegedly, Harry is also having a great time and has been telling people around him that he is going to marry Zoe.