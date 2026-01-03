Finn Wolfhard addresses potential return to 'It' franchise

Finn Wolfhard is known for playing Richie Tozier in the 2017 'It' movie

Stranger Things famed Finn Wolfhard has opened about the future of the It franchise.

The 23-year-old played Richie Tozier in the 2017 and 2019 It films directed by Andy and Barbara Muschietti. Later his character’s legacy was teased in the HBO backed hit series Welcome to Derry.

In a recent interview, he was asked if he was aware that his picture would feature in the horror thriller show.

Finn revealed that he knew about it years ago when the makers first thought about making the show.

In conversation Esquire, the Ghostbusters actor stated, “I knew that years ago, actually. When they first started thinking about that show, it was probably 2021.”

He continued, “[Creators] Barbara and Andy Muschietti both told me, ‘You’re involved.’ Yeah, I’m connected.”

While updating fans about the future of the horror franchise, Wolfhard claimed that he believes there something else coming up next.

“I think there’s something else that will come up eventually that I’m excited for people to see”, he added.

Finn appeared in the It films along with Bill Skarsgard, Jaeden Martell, Jack Dylan Grazer and Jeremy Ray Taylor.

Following the films, Andy and Barbara came up with a show called Welcome to Derry that focused on the origin story of Pennywise the dancing clown.