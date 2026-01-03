Rachel Zegler raises eyebrows about ‘relationship status' with latest post

Rachel Zegler has been allegedly dating Nathan Louis-Fernand since July 2025

Rachel Zegler recently dropped a mysterious post on her social media handle leaving fans confused about her relationship status.

The Snow White actress was reportedly dating the Nathan Louis-Fernand since July 2025. But the 24-year-old has given the impression that the two have parted ways.

Taking it to Instagram, Rachel dropped a bunch of photos which included a stunning picture of herself along with a few cryptic ones.

One of the images featured a google screenshot that read, “how to fumble a baddie.”

Meanwhile, another one showed a handmade drawing by artist named Ben Lenovitz, which showed a woman walking with a dog while smoking a cigarette.

The text on the drawing read, “I’ll never get a boyfriend.”

Soon after she dropped the post, fans took over the comment section to share their reaction.

One of them wrote, “I can’t believe he would cheat on her.” Meanwhile another commented, “So did you break up with that dude or is this anti BF stuff just performative?”

A third Zegler fan wrote, “Any man that fumbles a baddie must be stoned to death.”

The break up speculation also fuelled up after fans noticed that Rachel has removed her selfie with Nathan from her Instagram handle.