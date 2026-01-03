Leonardo DiCaprio recalls a 'mistake' Brad Pitt made

Leonardo DiCaprio recalled the time he brought parents to Once Upon a Hollywood's set

Leonardo DiCaprio recalled the time when his father and stepmother's presence on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood turned into a memorable anecdote.

DiCaprio revealed during a recent interview that his parents blended so seamlessly into the retro world of Quentin Tarantino film that Brad Pitt refused to believe they were not hired extras.

Vittoria Ceretti's beau explained in the candid chat with Time magazine that he had invited his parents to visit the set of the 1969-set drama.

As the cast drove past Musso & Frank’s onto Hollywood Boulevard, DiCaprio pointed them out to Pitt.

“That’s my dad and that’s my stepmom there,” he said.

Angeline Jolie's ex convinced they were background actors laughed it off, “Ha, ha. Yeah, right.”

The Oscar winner insisted, but Pitt wouldn’t believe him.

“I'm like, 'I know they look like they’re extras in this movie, but that’s really them,'” DiCaprio said with a laugh.

“'That’s how they dress every day!'”

Pitt's confusion wasn’t accidental.

The Wolf of Wall Street star explained that his stepmother is Sikh, while his father comes from the hippie counterculture.

His dad was deeply involved in Los Angeles’ underground art scene in the 1970s.

Their everyday style which was bohemian, eclectic, and authentic made them look like they had stepped straight out of Tarantino’s vision of Hollywood’s golden era.

For DiCaprio, the moment was unforgettable.

“It was amazing. I’ll never forget that moment,” late Rob Reiner's former costar said.