Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry writing on ‘messed up royal life’

File Footage

Insiders believe Meghan Markle is the one pushing Prince Harry to become ‘even more vocal’ in his dislike for their “messed up royal life.”



This has been revealed by a source close to Us Weekly, who explained that Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry “to be transparent about how she was treated and how messed up royal life can be.”

However, Prince Harry seems apprehensive about it still because he “can't be seen taking nasty swipes against his father or The Firm in general,” as “it will deeply affect his relationship with the monarchy moving forward.”

It is due to this very fact that Prince Harry is “having trouble striking a balance between sharing his whole truth and not destroying his family,” per sources.