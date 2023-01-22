 
Sunday Jan 22 2023
Prince Harry’s army instructor breaks silence over ‘complete fantasy’

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Prince Harry has just been called out for allegedly attempting to share ‘complete fantasy’ about his time in the army.

The former Sergeant Major Sergeant Major began everything by ridiculing Prince Harry’s story about not getting flight training beforehand.

Mr Booley made the admissions during his interview with The Mirror.

He started by saying, “Whilst the book compliments me, the recollection of the sorties and lessons is inaccurate, I'm afraid. It's important to highlight that nothing in the cockpit comes as a surprise.”

“The only time there are surprises is later in the syllabus, not as stated in the book, when emergencies are introduced.”

Even “Engine failures are practised before the first solo obviously, in case the student suffers one.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry’s Spare admissions read, “I felt the left wing dip, a sickening feeling of disorder, of entropy, and then, after several seconds that felt like decades, he recovered the aircraft and levelled the wings.”

“I stared at him. What in the absolute—? Was this an aborted suicide attempt? No, he said gently. This was the next stage in my training.”

