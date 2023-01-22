'Sadiq, Amin confesses to investing $3m charity funds in housing society'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan. — PTI/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that so-called “Sadiq and Amin” had admitted to investing Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital’s $3m charity fund in a housing society.



While taking a jibe at the former chief justice of Pakistan and Imran Khan, she said, "Saqib Nisar's 'Sadiq aur Amin' admits to investing Shaukat Khanum’s $3m charity fund in a housing society."

The federal minister said that the people of Pakistan had given Zakat funds for Shaukat Khanum Hospital, not for the private housing society.

Referring to the double-standard of Khan, she said the former PM accused others of theft but now himself confessed to stealing and misuse of charity money.

Marriyum said that Khan did not even get approval from the board of directors of the hospital while investing millions of dollars of charity money.

The info minister termed the PTI chief a swindler and fraud who had stolen Toshakhana gifts and misappropriated Zakat funds.

She said that Khan did not consider the plunder of Toshakhana gifts and misappropriation of £ 190 million any issue.

For him 5-carat diamond or getting foreign funding against the national interests was not a crime, she added.

She said that 458 kanal lands were taken as a bribe in the name of Al-Qadir Trust, and Bushra Bibi sold every job and every appointment in Punjab.

On the contrary, she said against his political opponents whom he called thieves he could not prove false accusations in any court in Pakistan or in Britain.

She opined that that was the reason Imran Khan did not appear in the courts because he would have to confess to all the crimes he had committed.