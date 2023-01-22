 
pakistan
Sunday Jan 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Mohsin Raza Naqvi sworn in as caretaker Punjab CM

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi takes oath as interim chief minister. — Screengrab via YouTube/Dunya News Live
Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi takes oath as interim chief minister. — Screengrab via YouTube/Dunya News Live

  • Naqvi is a journalist who founded his own news channel at age 30.
  • ECP appoints Naqvi after govt and opposition failed to finalise name.
  • PML-Q's Elahi to challenge ECP's decision in Supreme Court.

Amid controversies and disagreements among Punjab’s political stakeholders, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi took oath as the interim chief minister at the Governor House in Lahore late Sunday night.

Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman administered oath to interim chief minister Naqvi.

Earlier today, Naqvi — a nominee of the opposition — was appointed as the caretaker CM by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The ECP's decision was categorically rejected by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which declared “Naqvi” as a “controversial” personality.

The electoral authority's decision came after the government and the opposition failed to reach a consensus on finalising the name of a caretaker chief executive — the move appeared to kick off a new round of controversy in the country.

In a declaration, the ECP said that the meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, made the consensus decision to appoint Naqvi as the caretaker for Punjab CM.

PTI rejects ECP's "controversial" decision

Meanwhile, the PTI rejected Naqvi's appointment and its Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry vowed to launch a massive campaign against “this system”.

Reacting to the decision, Fawad said: “No other options left but taking to the streets against this system.”

Elahi, on the other hand, expressed severe concerns over the ECP’s “controversial” decision and announced to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Reacting to the decision, the CM asked: “How can justice be expected from a person who made a plea bargain worth Rs3.5 million.”

The outgoing chief executive also said that the “controversial decision” was against every rule and regulation.

Mohsin Naqvi — the media mogul

The Lahore-born Naqvi is a journalist by profession. He got his higher education in the USA and was associated with the American TV channel CNN during his stay in Miami. After returning to Pakistan, he served as the regional head of CNN.

According to a report, Benazir Bhutto, who Mohsin had interviewed before, last contacted him before her assassination.

Mohsin founded the local media City News Network in 2009 at the age of 30 and now owns six news channels and a newspaper. He is also widely known in political circles and has strong relations with leading political figures.

More From Pakistan:

Next elections to be held on basis of 7th census: Ahsan Iqbal

Next elections to be held on basis of 7th census: Ahsan Iqbal
Renowned businessman Byram Dinshawji Avari dies in Karachi

Renowned businessman Byram Dinshawji Avari dies in Karachi
'Sadiq, Amin confesses to investing $3m charity funds in housing society'

'Sadiq, Amin confesses to investing $3m charity funds in housing society'
Rangers personnel gunned down in Karachi

Rangers personnel gunned down in Karachi
MQM-P sees 'political engineering' behind Karachi mayor election

MQM-P sees 'political engineering' behind Karachi mayor election
India declines visas to almost half of Pakistani pilgrims

India declines visas to almost half of Pakistani pilgrims
New round of controversy as PTI rejects ECP selection of caretaker Punjab CM

New round of controversy as PTI rejects ECP selection of caretaker Punjab CM
Seven Pakistani UN peacekeepers martyred in 2022

Seven Pakistani UN peacekeepers martyred in 2022
Judiciary should 'review' decisions that impacted country: Khaqan Abbasi

Judiciary should 'review' decisions that impacted country: Khaqan Abbasi
Blast near police vehicle in Peshawar; no casualties reported

Blast near police vehicle in Peshawar; no casualties reported
JIT probing attack on Imran Khan reconstituted, again

JIT probing attack on Imran Khan reconstituted, again
Mercury in Karachi likely to drop to 6-8°C from tomorrow

Mercury in Karachi likely to drop to 6-8°C from tomorrow