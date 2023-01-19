 
pakistan
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Sher Ali Khalti

Punjab caretaker CM: Who are PML-N's nominees?

By
Sher Ali Khalti

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (left) and Ahad Raza Cheema. — Facebook/Twitter/@MohsinnaqviC42
Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (left) and Ahad Raza Cheema. — Facebook/Twitter/@MohsinnaqviC42

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has recommended the names of Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Ahad Raza Cheema for appointment as the caretaker chief minister of the province.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nominated Mohsin Naqvi and Ahad Cheema after the dissolution of the provincial legislature last week while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) proposed the names of Naseer Ahmad Khan, Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and Nasir Mahmood Khosa.

Profiles of PML-N's nominees:

Mohsin Raza Naqvi

Lahore-born Mohsin Raza Naqvi is a journalist by profession. He got his higher education in the USA and was associated with the American TV channel CNN during his stay in Miami. After returning to Pakistan, he served as the regional head of CNN.

According to a report, Benazir Bhutto, who Mohsin had interviewed before, last contacted him before her assassination.

Mohsin founded the local media City News Network in 2009 at the age of 30 and now owns six news channels and a newspaper. He is also widely known in political circles and has strong relations with leading political figures.

Ahad Raza Cheema

PML-N's second nominee for the top slot is former bureaucrat Ahad Raza Cheema. 

Cheema, known as the best administrator in the Shehbaz Sharif chief ministership, is also called the 'Metro Man' among his close friends and political circles.

Cheema was a PAS (Pakistan Administrative Service) grade 20 officer and served as the chief executive officer of QATPC, owned by the Government of Punjab. 

In 2005, the then chief minister Parvez Elahi selected him to oversee his marquee project ‘Parha Likha Punjab’.

Ahad Raza supervised the project in collaboration with the World Bank. The Punjab civil servants attribute the project’s success to Ahad’s management skills and hard work. Cheema remained in NAB custody during Imran Khan's tenure, however, he was acquitted of the charge later.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has also approved the nominations made by Hamza.

Disagreement on nominees

The selection of the caretaker chief minister will now be made by a house body after CM Punjab Parvez Elahi and Hamza Shehbaz failed to reach a consensus on the nominees.

Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman Tuesday directed Speaker Sibtain Khan to constitute a parliamentary committee for the purpose.

The committee will deliberate on the names proposed by both leaders and try to reach an accord within three days. If the committee also fails to reach a consensus, then the decision would be made by the Election Commission.

More From Pakistan:

ECP to notify Imran Khan as winner from 7 NA seats after expense details submitted

ECP to notify Imran Khan as winner from 7 NA seats after expense details submitted
Supreme Court seeks record of beneficiaries of NAB law in PTI govt

Supreme Court seeks record of beneficiaries of NAB law in PTI govt
PM Shehbaz Sharif ready for ‘tough decisions’ to revive stalled IMF programme

PM Shehbaz Sharif ready for ‘tough decisions’ to revive stalled IMF programme
Govt to make PTI more powerful if it arrests Imran Khan, warns Asad Qaiser

Govt to make PTI more powerful if it arrests Imran Khan, warns Asad Qaiser
Clashes in Karachi as parties fiercely dispute LG polls recount

Clashes in Karachi as parties fiercely dispute LG polls recount
Gen Bajwa data leak: Court grants bail to Shahid Aslam

Gen Bajwa data leak: Court grants bail to Shahid Aslam
Imran castigates 'cabal of crooks' for not ensuring transparency in Sindh LG polls

Imran castigates 'cabal of crooks' for not ensuring transparency in Sindh LG polls
Punjab ordered to issue divorce certificates to non-Muslims

Punjab ordered to issue divorce certificates to non-Muslims
Siraj Ul Haq demands Zardari accept LG polls public mandate

Siraj Ul Haq demands Zardari accept LG polls public mandate
Four security personnel martyred in attack from 'Iranian soil'

Four security personnel martyred in attack from 'Iranian soil'
No 'relationship' with new military leadership now: Imran Khan

No 'relationship' with new military leadership now: Imran Khan
PPP urges JI to shun differences for Karachi’s betterment

PPP urges JI to shun differences for Karachi’s betterment