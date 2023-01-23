 
entertainment
Monday Jan 23 2023
By
Web Desk

'Love Island' alum Faye Winters says 'My health has taken a battering' amid break up rumours from Teddy Soares

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Love Island alum Faye Winters says My health has taken a battering amid break up rumours from Teddy Soares

Love Island star Faye Winters sent fans off to worry with her recent social media post after returning from a long online break.

On Saturday, January 21, Faye Winters returned to her Instagram after a period of an extended break to give an update amid rumours she's split from her beau Teddy Soares.

As per Daily Mail, the update came after Teddy also recently broke down in tears on his own Instagram page as he opened up about a difficult week.

Faye informed her Instagram followers, "Sorry for the deafening silence but it was needed. Last year I took a battering, I took one for most people's team."

She continued, "Even to the point that my physical health took a battering. I just needed two weeks to reset."

Meanwhile, Teddy recently posted a teary-eyed selfie and captioned it, "About last week."

He later explained, "One of the biggest reasons why I wanted to put that image of myself on my story was because, to be honest, it was not only about helping myself, but it was also about who it could also help in the process as well."

As the pair signal a tough time for them both, fans speculate that either the pair are going through a rocky time or has potentially split.

More From Entertainment:

Priscilla Presley pays tribute to late daughter Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla Presley pays tribute to late daughter Lisa Marie Presley
Sarah Ferguson uses Queen Elizabeth's quote as she pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Sarah Ferguson uses Queen Elizabeth's quote as she pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
Kylie Jenner descends in France on her private jet for Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner descends in France on her private jet for Paris Fashion Week
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber attend Lisa Marie's emotional memorial service at Graceland

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber attend Lisa Marie's emotional memorial service at Graceland
Jerry Schilling delivers an emotional yet funny speech at Lisa Marie's memorial service: 'Memphis, I will always love you'

Jerry Schilling delivers an emotional yet funny speech at Lisa Marie's memorial service: 'Memphis, I will always love you'
Kin Charles, Prince William left 'extremely angry' by Meghan, Harry

Kin Charles, Prince William left 'extremely angry' by Meghan, Harry
King Charles, royal family destroy Prince Harry and Meghan's 'ill-conceived game plan'

King Charles, royal family destroy Prince Harry and Meghan's 'ill-conceived game plan'
Meghan Markle getting on Prince Harry's nerves?

Meghan Markle getting on Prince Harry's nerves?
Cheryl shot down claims that fans were left 'queuing in the cold due to a late start' of her West End debut

Cheryl shot down claims that fans were left 'queuing in the cold due to a late start' of her West End debut
Riley Keough's husband reveals they have a daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband reveals they have a daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Netflix 'The Glory' star Song Hye Kyo shares one regret while filming the series

Netflix 'The Glory' star Song Hye Kyo shares one regret while filming the series
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s royal shakeup leaves staff ‘confused, busy’

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s royal shakeup leaves staff ‘confused, busy’