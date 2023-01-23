 
Kylie Jenner descends in France on her private jet for Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner had a low-key arrival in France on her private jet, ahead of the Paris Fashion Week.

On Sunday, January 22, bundled up in a brown hoodie and a pair of black pants as she waved to onlookers.

As per Daily Mail, the beauty mogul finished off her look with a stylish black trench coat as she stepped off her plane with several bags of luggage.

Kylie covered up her face with a black mast, in order to keep a low profile, and also covered her raven locks with the hood on her head.

The reality star's appearance comes after she revealed that her 11-month-old son is now named Aire, which means Lion of God, and also shared his face for the first time.

