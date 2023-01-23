Priscilla Presley gives heartfelt eulogy at daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral

Priscilla Presley paid tribute to her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley at her Graceland memorial service on Sunday, January 22, 2023, with an emotional eulogy.

The 77-year-old actress took to the stand and began with something her granddaughter wrote for everyone in attendance. She read out, “I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero — in much more ways than one.”

Priscilla continued reading, “Even now, I can’t get across everything there is to be understood or known about her, but as she always said, I'll do my best.”

She then read from a poem titled The Old Soul, written about Lisa Marie's life.

“In 1968, she entered our world, born tired, fragile, yet strong. She was delicate, but was filled with life. She always knew she wouldn't be here too long,” recited Priscilla.

Somewhere in the poem, Priscilla said that it was heartbreak that eventually took her life.

“She knew it was close to the end. Survivor’s guilt, some would say, but a broken heart, is the doing of her death. Now she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love,” Priscilla Presley said.

“Our heart is broken,” Priscilla said. “Lisa, we all love you.”

Lisa Marie is buried next to her son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.

The public service was attended by family members including Priscilla, Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough, half-brother Navarone Garcia, ex-husband Michael Lockwood, their 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper and late son Benjamin's girlfriend Diana Jay.

Lisa Marie died at 54 on January 12, 2023 after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.