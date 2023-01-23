Katrina Kaif celebrates '70M' fan following on Instagram

Katrina Kaif isall set to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra next

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif gets 70 million followers on Instagram; the actor celebrates by posting a happy selfie.

Taking it to her Instagram, Katrina shared a smiling picture of herself and showered love over her IG family.

She wrote: "Here looking at you..... my 70mil #instafamily" followed by a camera and a few white heart emoticons.

Kaif looked gorgeous as always in the picture. Even though, she didn't opt for a glamorous look in the photo. It was a casual white t-shirt with blue denim jean click. But it was enough to melt her fans' hearts.

Apart from fans, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also dropped a comment to celebrate the Bang Bang actor's achievement. She wrote "Woohoo" to express her happiness.



Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in film Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.