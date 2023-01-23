 
entertainment
Monday Jan 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will accept ‘nothing short’ of ‘groveling'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 23, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly are demanding a ‘groveling apology’ from King Charles and Prince William.

Royal biographer and author Tom Bower made this admission in his most recent interview.

He made the admissions to Good Morning Britain and was quoted saying, “There's no compromise with the Sussexes.”

“They are set on one thing which is to get a grovelling apology, a capitulation. They want William, Kate and King Charles to say that the Sussexes are absolutely right and have been wronged. But they're not right and haven't been wronged.”

“For the Royal Family to in any way seek a compromise with a couple who have proven themselves to be so unreliable, untrustworthy and deceptive is a recipe for undermining the monarchy.”

More From Entertainment:

North West meets new stepmother Bianca Censori-West for dinner, after shock marriage with Kanye West

North West meets new stepmother Bianca Censori-West for dinner, after shock marriage with Kanye West

King Charles coronation 'absolutely in chaos' due to Prince Andrew's latest move

King Charles coronation 'absolutely in chaos' due to Prince Andrew's latest move
Prince William, Kate Middleton read Harry's memoir Spare? Viral photo stuns fans

Prince William, Kate Middleton read Harry's memoir Spare? Viral photo stuns fans
Sean Penn will premiere doc he filmed in Ukraine at Berlin film festival

Sean Penn will premiere doc he filmed in Ukraine at Berlin film festival
Prince Harry’s ‘suicide’ training claims: The Duke's 'nonsense' sparks reactions

Prince Harry’s ‘suicide’ training claims: The Duke's 'nonsense' sparks reactions
Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez attends Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez attends Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia
Prince Andrew's pal Ghislaine Maxwell claims authorities 'let Epstein die'

Prince Andrew's pal Ghislaine Maxwell claims authorities 'let Epstein die'
Tim Allen reacts to Pamela Anderson claim on 'Home Improvement'

Tim Allen reacts to Pamela Anderson claim on 'Home Improvement'
Spotify to trim 6 percent of workforce, content head to depart

Spotify to trim 6 percent of workforce, content head to depart
King Charles' reaction to 'Spare' is a slap in the face for the Duke

King Charles' reaction to 'Spare' is a slap in the face for the Duke
‘Congratulations Prince Harry’

‘Congratulations Prince Harry’
Netflix cuts content budget amid dominating streaming wars

Netflix cuts content budget amid dominating streaming wars