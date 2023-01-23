Anurag Kashyap praises Alaya F and Karan Mehta

Anurag Kashyap talks about the bonds he made with Alaya F and Karan Mehta

Anurag Kashyap has opened up about his working experience with Alaya F and Karan Mehta. The film took almost five years to get released and Kasyhap claims that there is a lot to learn for everyone from these young stars.

Speaking of his experience with them, he said, "Both, Alaya and Karan are phenomenal young actors with great energy. They are the generation which is our future. Getting to know their points of view and opinions on various topics has been a fascinating experience."

He further said, "Speaking to them gave me an insight into them and how they live and think. Their way of living life is so far removed from us. They are open, and their acceptance level is extremely high."

Alaya also opened up about the working experience and revealed how the team bonded over ideas and thoughts. Talking about it, she said, "Karan and I have had a lot of interesting conversations with Anurag sir. We were always intrigued by even watching him work. But to listen to him talk was even more fascinating. His thoughts and observations about our generation and his views on modern love were something to learn from."

Karan also expressed his thoughts on how his working experience was, he said, "AK (Anurag Kashyap) sir, Alaya, and I had a lot of fun bonding on the sets of the film. Since this was an outdoor shoot, we had a blast on both our schedules in Dalhousie and London. The topics of conversation were sometimes very random and sometimes very profound and I honestly got to learn a lot of new things from both of them."