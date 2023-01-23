 
entertainment
Prince Harry’s ‘suicide’ training claims: The Duke's 'nonsense' sparks reactions

Prince Harry's book 'Spare', which was sold like hot cakes for having some controversial claims in it, has sparked reactions from some professionals, historians and experts.

Richard Kemp - former British commander - says it’s "heartening" to see the backlash against Prince Harry’s "nonsense".

In his highly-anticipated and controversial autobiography, Spare, released on January 10, the Duke of Sussex spoke of the alleged aviation incident.

Prince Harry’s former army instructor has also blasted his wild army “suicide attempt” training claims as “complete fantasy”.

But these "dramatic" allegations have been slammed as false by the man who sat beside him at the time, ex-Sergeant Major Michael Booley, who insists every detail of training flights is discussed beforehand.

