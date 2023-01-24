 
Rita Ora strictly dismisses 'ridiculous' rumours of throuple with now-husband Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson

Rita Ora strictly laid off the rumour of having a throuple with her now husband Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson.

In a new interview with British GQ on January 23, singer Rita Ora explained why she did not react to the rumours back in May 2021 when she was photographed kissing and cuddling with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson in Sydney, Australia.

As per People, Rita said in the interview, "I just chose to not acknowledge that because it's ridiculous."

She continued, "I think when some things are so absurd, and it's hard to fathom any sense of it, you just have to ignore it. I've taken that approach for a lot of things, because you don't want to put energy towards something that's nonexistent."

"It's like trying to explain something that didn't happen means you're feeding into nothing," Rita reiterated.

Rita explained the moment the photos were taken, "Have you ever been in a situation where you've had a lot of drinks and everyone's your best friend? And then the next day you're like, 'I was talking to this person in the smoking area for four hours and I've got no idea who they are?' Literally that [photo] was just a bunch of friends having a good time."

Referring to Taika and Tessa's "crazy schedule," the 32-year-old said "everyone was letting loose. I love that. Each to their own."

