Prince William, Kate Middleton to ensure Princess Charlotte is not next 'Spare'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are ensuring their kids do not feel like a 'Spare.'



As Prince Harry gets his memoir published, elder brother William is parenting his children so that nobody feels more important than the other.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said: "George, Charlotte and Louis are enjoying a childhood Harry and William didn't get to enjoy.



"I think that is why William and Kate are channeling everything they can into raising their children with an understanding of who they are as royals but as ordinary children too."

Ms Nicholl went on to explain: "No one wants the next generation to suffer as Harry has suffered... it's not a pretty picture."

"I think when you look to the Cambridges and how they are raising their children, away from the spotlight, in pretty ordinary schools, in a regular cottage on the grounds of Windsor, having bucket and spade holidays and teaching them to sail on the broads in Norfolk...."

"It does open up the question of the next spare, of Princess Charlotte.

"I'm sure William and Kate have got that all worked out."



Meanwhile, Harry told The Telegraph: "Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare."