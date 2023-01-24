Lahore CCPO changed, Punjab gets new IG, chief secretary in major reshuffle

Dr Usman Anwar (Left), former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar (Center), and Zahid Akhtar Zaman(R). The News/ Twitter/file

LAHORE: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the federal government Monday appointed Zahid Akhtar Zaman as Punjab chief secretary, Usman Anwar as inspector general of police (IGP), and replaced Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar with Bilal Siddique Kamyana, The News reported.

Newly-appointed Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman belongs to the 24th Common of Pakistan Civil Services. He has served in multiple key positions in Punjab.

IGP Dr Usman Anwar has replaced recently appointed Amir Zulfiqar Khan. Ahead of the appointment, Usman Anwar was performing his duties as additional IG Motorway Police.

Usman Anwar joined the police force as ASP in 1995 and has a good reputation. Anwar belongs to the 23rd Common of the Pakistan Police Service. He has previously served as additional IG special branch in Punjab, SSP operations Faisalabad, in crime investigation department (CID) and as chief traffic officer Rawalpindi.

Usman has also served as DPO Okara, DPO Sargodha, and in Telecommunication and Elite Police. He has also held important positions in Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad police.

Meanwhile, the government has replaced Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar with Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana. Dogar has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Dogar was the head of the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to investigate the attack on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march in Wazirabad.

Sources in Punjab bureaucracy predict more changes in Punjab's bureaucracy after caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi was sworn in.

JIT reconstituted

Following the allegation levelled by members of the joint investigation team (JIT) on its head and CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, the probe body was reconstituted once again on Sunday.

The development came after differences emerged between Dogar and the other four members of the JIT. The four members of the probe body were replaced after they raised objections against Dogar's 'politically inclined' conduct.

Advocate Mian Dawood, the counsel of the suspect involved in the gun attack on Imran Khan, argued that Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was probing the case as per the will of the PTI leader.



“The nation already considers Ghulam Mehmood Dogar responsible for botching the investigation of the case,” he added.



However, on Monday, the federal government formed a separate joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the alleged assassination attempt.