Tuesday Jan 24 2023
BTS' Jungkook shares his healthy bedtime routine tips with fans

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

BTS' Jungkook shares his healthy bedtime routine tips with fans

BTS star Jungkook revealed his secret of good sleep with ARMY on Monday, Hindustan Times reported.

BTS star returned to Weverse to talk about the things he always does before going to bed and said that "When you stray from your cycle, like if you sleep in the morning or late at night, you wouldn't be sleepy at night if you woke up late. Then, the next day even if I'm a bit sleepy I try to stay awake till the night. I try to stay awake until I pass out at night."

He continued that "I usually have my room at the ideal temperature. I can't sleep if it's too hot or too cold.”

When talking about nap style, BTS youngest member said that "Don't sleep right after eating. It's really bad for your stomach. Relax for a moment and slowly fall asleep."

