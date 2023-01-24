Are wedding bells ringing for Imam Ul Haq and Babar Azam as well?

Pakistan opening batter Imam-ul-Haq with a qula over his head. — Instagram/imamulhaqofficial

As wedding bells ring for several cricketers of Pakistan’s national side, an Instagram post by opening batter Imam Ul Haq has fans in frenzy.

Clearly, the weddings of so many colleagues are getting to Imam, who shared a cheeky post on Instagram stating: “Tired of wardrobe trials for attending someone else’s wedding. I think ab humein bhi kuch sochna paray ga janab photographer [I think now we will also have to think about this Mr photographer].”

Interestingly enough, the cricketer tagged another famous member of his team in the post: skipper Babar Azam.

Fans of the two cricketers went berserk after seeing the post. Many wondered if the cricketer was foreshadowing just his own wedding or also that of his colleague.

One user commented: “I can sense another wedding coming.” Another said: “PCT's [Pakistan Cricket Team’s] wedding season and fans’ heart attack season.” Many others, however, wondered if Imam was simply pulling their leg.

In the two hours that the post had been up, over one thousand people had commented their excitement and surprise at the idea.

What is left to see is how Babar replies to this post.

Babar's rating has been off the chart as he was selected in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Team of the Year for 2022 due to his terrific form in the longest format of the game throughout the year.

Moreover, family sources of Shaheen Shah Afridi confirmed in December that wedding bells were in the offing for Pakistan's left-arm fast bowler as well, who is set to tie the knot on February 3.

The 6-foot-6-inch pacer is engaged to the daughter of former national cricket team captain Shahid Afridi. The rukhsati ceremony for Ansha Afridi, daughter of Shahid Afridi, is expected to take place later. Both families have started preparations for the wedding ceremony. The pacer got engaged to Ansha two years ago.

Then on January 20, Shan Masood got married on January 20 in an intimate Nikah ceremony in Peshawar. Shan tied the knot with the love of his life Nische in Peshawar. Their reception will take place in Karachi on January 27.

Three days later, all-rounder Shadab Khan tied the knot with former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter in a private nikah ceremony.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Khan announced his wedding with the daughter of the current head coach of the national team. Meanwhile, the cricketer also requested people to give space to him and his wife.